Joe Rogan speaks out against Sean Strickland's actions, Strickland responds

Joe Rogan has shared his views on the Sean Strickland and Sneako controversy, prompting a response from Strickland.

Sean Strickland recently rubbed many people the wrong way when he beat up popular influencer Sneako during a sparring session. He received a lot of backlash for his actions, and Joe Rogan is the latest to share his views on the controversy.

Despite being one of the best mixed martial artists in the world, the former middleweight champion didn't hold back when sparring with the inexperienced Sneako. The social media star received a violent beating for far too long before Forest Griffin was forced to step in and stop the altercation.

In a recent episode of The JRE podcast, Joe Rogan spoke out against Strickland. The popular MMA commentator insisted that any trained fighter that beats up an untrained fighter is a bad person.

"If I know that I can f*** you up and I f*** you up, I'm probably a bad person," Rogan said in reaction to Strickland sparring Sneako. "It's never good that a guy who is some trained killer goes after some regular guy, picks a fight with him, and f***s him up."

"It's never thought of as good. It's always negative. Like, almost entirely negative. Like, the entire fan base will recognize that terrible behavior."

Sean Strickland wasted no time in responding to those comments. In a post shared on Instagram, the brash UFC standout had much to say back to Joe Rogan.

"It bothers them because they want to be special. They want me to be special. You go and look at sporting events, you go look when they eat dinner, they are treated like they are special. But that is designed that way."

"They want you guys to know that you're not special. They want you guys to know that when you're sitting in that f***ing nosebleed seat, you're not special."

"Even though you are the motherf***ers that finance this sport, they want you guys to know that you suck. When I go and wrestle a guy on the ski slopes, that is f***ing awesome, man."

"I love the fact that you woke up, you went snowboarding, you saw me and say, 'I want to fight this man.' I f***ing love it. I respect it."

"I respect Sneako for getting his a** kicked. So he got his f***ing a** kicked, we all get our a**es kicked. I get my a** kicked every day in life, in training, in fights, by f***ing the government. We all get our a**es kicked."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments and Sean Strickland's subsequent rant in the video below.