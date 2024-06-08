Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight gets new date

Following an earlier delay to their matchup, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight has been given a new date.

'The Problem Child' wants to continue his rise in the sport of boxing, but to do so he will have to survive the knockout power of Tyson. The YouTube star has made a name for himself in the ring, earning wins over former UFC champions and even a professional boxer.

Most Valuable Promotions–Jake Paul's company–issued a statement to announce the rescheduling of the fight. The new date will now see the pair come face to face on November 15, four months later than their original date.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium."

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium."

"Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix."

"We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

The fight had to be rescheduled when Mike Tyson suffered a health scare while on board a flight.

Tyson was overwhelmed with dizziness and nausea, but has since recovered and is in much better health.

Jake Paul took to social media to announce the new fight date. The 27-year-old insisted that, even with the date being changed, the outcome will remain the same.

As aforementioned, those interested can watch Jake take on Tyson on Netflix. The headlining bout get underway on November 15.