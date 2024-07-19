Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will square off on Saturday inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in a boxing match that headlines the DAZN Pay-Per-View fight card.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March. He's 9-1 in his professional boxing career. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round.

The fight came together after a medical issue forced Paul's original opponent, Mike Tyson, to push the bout back until Nov. 15. In stepped Perry.

Paul and Perry officially weighed in on Friday ahead of Saturday's throw down. Perry walks around under the 200-pound limit and weighed in at 196.6 pounds. Paul had to cut weight to get down to that mark and weighed in twice to hit it. The Ceremonial Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Weigh-In Video