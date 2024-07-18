Skip to main content

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Pre-Fight Press Conference

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will appear at the Paul vs. Perry Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday ahead Saturday's boxing showdown.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will appear at the Paul vs. Perry Pre-Fight Press Conference in Tampa, Florida on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March. He's 9-1 in his professional boxing career. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round. 

Paul was scheduled to faced Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas but a medical issued forced Tyson to push the bout back until Nov. 15. 

Paul vs. Perry Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

