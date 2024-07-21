Skip to main content

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Post-Fight Press Conference

Following tonight's Paul vs. Perry boxing card at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the big winners will answer questions during the post-fight press conference.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry squared off on Saturday inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in a boxing match that headlined the DAZN Pay-Per-View fight card.

Paul was coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March. He's 9-1 in his professional boxing career. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Eddie AlvarezAnderson Silva, and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round.

Paul finished Perry in the sixth round after scoring multiple knockdowns throughout the fight.  With the win, he improved his record to 10-1.  

