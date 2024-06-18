Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry booked for July 20 boxing match

Jake Paul was scheduled to boxing Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas but the fight was pushed back due to a Tyson medical issue.

Jake Paul will fight on July 20 as previously planned. The influencer-turned-boxer takes on "Platinum" Mike Perry in a boxing match in Tampa, Fla. Paul was scheduled to faced Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas but a medical issued forced Tyson to push the bout back until Nov. 15. Paul now has a new opponent and the event has a new location.

Most Valuable Promotions and DAZN made the announcement on Tuesday, and Paul shared the announcement on his social media accounts.

"After the rescheduling of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to Friday, November 15th, Jake Paul has decided to take an interim fight to prepare for “Iron Mike” by taking on the Bare Knuckle Champion and MMA Star, Platinum Mike Perry – FEAR NO MAN - Saturday July 20th, from Tampa Florida, live on DAZN pay-per-view," read a statement by MVP.

"Amanda Serrano, the Unified Featherweight Champion will also be fighting in the co-main event, taking on a Top-10 IBF, WBO and WBA ranked Stevie Morgan who comes in with a 14-1 record with 13 KOs. Also on the card is a rematch of the best fight in Most Valuable Prospects history! Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) will take on Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) after the two faced off in a WAR that resulted in a draw on Most Valuable Prospects 5 in February 2024."

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March. He's 9-1 in his professional boxing career. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round.