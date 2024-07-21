Jake Paul stops Mike Perry after scoring multiple knockdowns

Jake Paul and Mike Perry squared off on Saturday inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in a boxing match that headlined the DAZN Pay-Per-View fight card.

Paul was scheduled to faced Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas but a medical issued forced Tyson to push the bout back until Nov. 15. Paul, wanting to stay active and gain experience, considered Perry a 'warm-up fight' ahead of the Tyson showdown.

Paul was coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March improving is record to 9-1 as a professional boxer. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Anderson Silva, Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round.

Paul entered the match as a heavy betting favorite and predicted that he'd stop Perry in the first round. Perry planned to take Paul into the later rounds before finishing the fight by knockout.

Perry pressed forward as Paul moved on the outside. Paul landed first with a hook to the body. Paul landed a right hand that knocked Perry down. Perry immediately bounced back to his feet. Paul connected with a left hook. The separated after briefly clinching.

Paul's jab kept Perry on the outside. Perry closed the distance with Paul in the corner and delivered a combination. Paul connected with a right hand that wobbled Perry. Perry continued to press forward. He landed an overhand right. Paul answered to the body. MMAWeekly score the first round 10-8 for Paul.

Paul came out in the second and landed his jab. Perry walked forward flat footed. Paul connected with a clean right hand that send Perry crashing to the canvas. Paul went on the offensive when the fight was restarted. Perry continued to press forward. Perry's hands were low and didn't display a lot of head movement. Perry connected with a hook. They clinched and Perry pushed Paul to the canvas. Perry connected with a left hand. The crowd rose to the feet. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-8 for Paul.

Paul was breathing heavily going into the third frame. Perry pressed forward. Paul connected with a right hand. Perry answered with a left hook. Perry landed a left hand. Paul's hands began to drop. Perry connected with a counter left hand. Paul responded with his jab and a body shot. Perry caused a cut on Paul's forehead. Perry was cut above his left eye last round.

Paul landed an uppercut as Perry closed the distance. Perry continued to try and walk Paul down. Perry connected with a left hook at the end of the round. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Paul but there seemed to be a momentum change.

Perry landed a short left hand. Paul answered with a straight right hand. Paul went to the body with a right hand. A left hand staggered Perry. A stiff jab snapped Perry's head back. Perry looked off balance but continued to move forward. Paul connected with a combination. Paul connected with back-to-back jabs followed by a right hand at the bell. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Paul. The referee was paying close attention to Perry at the end of the round.

Paul went back to landing his jab to start the fifth. Paul's jab caused Perry problems. Perry's face revealed the damage he's sustained. Perry's output dwindled. Paul landed a right hand. Paul doubled up with his jab. MMAWeekly scored the frame 10-9 for Paul.

Perry inched forward but was met with a body show from Paul. Perry landed a left hand. Paul landed a left hook that staggered Perry. A fight hand sent Perry crashing to the canvas. He got to his feet but staggered and the referee stopped the fight. The official time of the finish was 1:12 of the sixth round.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Full Results

Main Card

Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO at 1:12, Round 6

Amanda Serrano def. Stevie Morgan via TKO at 0:38, Round 2

Lucas Bahdi def. H20 Sylve via knockout at 2:27, Round 6

Corey Marksman def. Tony Aguilar via majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

Preliminary Card