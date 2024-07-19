Jake Paul plans to 'embarrass Bare Knuckle Fighting,' takes aim at Conor McGregor

Jake Paul takes the next step in his boxing career in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday against Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship standout Mike Perry. The two will clash inside Amalie Arena with the fight being aired on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

On Thursday, the venue hosted the event's pre-fight press conference and Paul said that he plans to embarrass Perry and Bare Knuckle Fighting with an emphatic win over "Platinum."

"He's big up in the BKFC but you're going to see what I'm going to do to their best fighter on Saturday night," Paul said. "I'm going to embarrass their whole, entire league. This guy has no skill. They're just brawler, idiot, street fighter dudes show have no idea what the sweet science is."

In April, it was announced that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and McGregor Sports & Entertainment has become part owners in BKFC. During a BKFC press conference in Marbella, Spain earlier today, McGregor appeared and discussed Perry's boxing match against Paul.

"Look at what's happened to Michael Perry. One of our big stars here. 'The King of Violence' he titles himself. He's had such a rise in the sport, now he's up against a little dweeb of a thing this weekend. We're all rooting for him," McGregor said.

Paul responded to McGregor and issued a challenge. "Conor McGregor can say what he wants, but he won't fight me in either. Once I knock out Mike Perry, Conor McGregor, let's run it. But you won't do it because you know what's going to happen."

"You saw what I did to Nate Diaz, who you went toe-to-toe with. So, Conor McGregor, lay off the cocaine, get in the gym, and start winning fights and maybe we can have a conversation," Paul continued.

McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract and is expected to return to the octagon later this year. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last month but was forced out of the fight due to a toe injury. McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.