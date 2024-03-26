Jake Paul is a dream fight for Mike Perry, 'I'll hurt him'

If "Platinum" Mike Perry could fight his dream opponent inside the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship cage it would be Jake Paul.

Perry has called out Paul before and served as the backup for Logan Paul's boxing match against Dillon Danis last October. But Perry knows Paul isn't coming to BKFC.

"Jake Paul," Perry said when questioned about his dream opponent by TMZ Sports. "If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get that bro. He's not coming to bareknuckle. That's the thing, though."

Paul has a boxing match lined up against 57-year old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson will be 58 when he makes the walk to the ring to face the 27-year old Paul.

"He's not doing bareknuckle," Perry said of Paul. "But I wouldn't put it past Jake Paul because he's been doing stuff that people would say that he's afraid of and things like that."

Despite the unlikelihood of Paul fighting bareknuckle, Petty issued a challenge to the YouTuber-turned boxer.

"So Jake, I definitely issue you a challenge. If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let's have a street fight," said Perry. "Jake might have the balls to do it."

"I'd like to say I'd beat him as fast as he's beating these taxi drivers, especially bareknuckle," Perry continued. "I'll hurt him. He'll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position... They're getting him these guys that he can just knockout, man."

Perry headlines BKFC Knucklemania 4 against Thiago Alvez on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. He's currently undefeated without gloves with a 4-0 record.