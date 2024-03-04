Jake Paul eyes former UFC interim champion for PFL debut

Jake Paul has made a splash in the combat sports world since dedicating himself to boxing in 2020. Since then, the YouTube star has gone on to earn wins over some huge fighting names, and he now has his sights set on another legend to add to his resume.

'The Problem Child' served up yet another dominant performance last time out. Living up to expectations, the 27-year-old knocked out Ryan Bourland in under three minutes to claim his third straight victory in the ring.

Following his win, Jake Paul sat down with the media for the post-fight press conference. Speaking on his anticipated debut in mixed martial arts, Paul named Tony Ferguson as a possible opponent.

"Anyone [from the UFC roster] who can get out of their contract, I'll fight," Paul said while referring to his PFL debut. "That's easy work as far as I am concerned."

"I do want to do a PFL-MMA match, it just has to be the right opponent. But Nate did duck my $15 million offer so we'll see who else is on the chopping block. Tony Ferguson? He said he wanted to fight."

"I don't want to see him go out like that, that would be said. He's a great guy, we don't want that for Tony."

Tony Ferguson is a much smaller athlete, is riding a devastating run of losses, and is noticeably years past his prime, which is why he is the ideal matchup for Jake Paul.

The Ohio native has a knack for finding the perfect opponents at the right times. Although long past their best, Paul holds wins over multiple former UFC champions and title challengers.

Paul earlier stated his interest in staying active and his hopes of competing at least twice before the year comes to a close.

"I am going to stay as active as possible and it's about finding the right opponents. This is my life now and it's a lifestyle and I'll be back hopefully two more times before the end of the year."

Watch the press conference below.