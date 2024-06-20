Jake Paul explains why he decided to fight Mike Perry

Jake Paul was scheduled to box former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20, but a health issue forced Tyson to postpone their match until Nov. 15. Paul could have waited until November for the blockbuster showdown but opted to fight on the original July 20 date against former UFC welterweight and undefeated bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in March. He's 9-1 as a professional boxer. Perry rejuvenated his career after leaving the UFC in 2021. He was signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and is undefeated in the fight promotion with wins over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Perry last fought in April, stopping Thiago Alves in the first round. He also holds a BKFC win over Michael "Venom" Page.

Perry is a dangerous fighter, and Paul wanted to face him to gain experience before stepping in the ring with Tyson later this year. While Paul says that he respects Perry as a fighter, he plans on using him as a stepping stone.

"I'm on a tear. I'm not slowing down for anybody, if people want to delay fights. I've got to get my experience in the ring. I love fighting. I love going under the bright lights, and I love putting on shows for the fans. I will become world champion, but to do that I need experience," Paul said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

"And Mike Tyson is an absolute killer, so I do want to face another absolute killer," Paul continued. "Don't get it wrong. I think Mike Perry is funny. It's entertaining and stuff, but he is a savage and I do respect him as a fighter. I know how good he is and how tough he is, and I want to challenge myself in preparation for the Mike Tyson (fight). I was scared going up against Mike Tyson. I was unsure, but this can be almost a stepping stone in the right direction and get me more time and preparation. Hopefully Mike Perry can last and give me some good eight rounds, but we'll see what happens.

"I don't think he has what it takes to last that long. But that's why I took this fight. I need the experience. I need tough guys, and I love putting on shows for the fans."