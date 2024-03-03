Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez: 'I want all the smoke'

Jake Paul scored a first-round knockout over Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday. It's was his second first-round knockout in a row.

Paul has focused on facing actual boxers instead of retired mixed martial artists over the last year. Bourland was a former Golden Gloves champion with 19 previous fights. After the win, Paul said that he needed to step up his competition and called out boxing legend Canelo Alvarez.

"I mean, he (Bourland) was supposed to give it to me. Right? This guy had 19 fights. He's super experienced, so I guess we've got to step it up even way more," Paul said following Saturday's knockout win.

"I'm ready for the big leagues. I'm getting sharp. This is my life now, and like I said, I'm on the road to world champion," Paul continued. "Canelo. Stop ducking. I know you want it. I know you want it, and I'm repping Puerto Rico. You're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico versus Mexico. I want Canelo. I want all the biggest names."

Paul then told the crowd that he's the face of boxing and is doing more for the sport than anyone else. The crowd booed in response.

"I'm the face of this sport. Truly. Who is doing more for boxing than me," he said. "I keep on proving myself time and time again. The most followed boxer. The most viral KOs. Period. And that's just facts. Nobody can deny that. I'm here to stay. I'm a staple in this game. I really want all the smoke, so whoever is out there let's get it poppin."