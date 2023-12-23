Israel Adesanya teases return "soon", not sticking to original 2027 timeline

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he is set to get back into the swing of things soon instead of sticking to his original plan of a 2027 comeback.

Despite being one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, Israel Adesanya saw his second reign as UFC middleweight champion come to an end to heavy underdog Sean Strickland.

Following the defeat and subsequent loss of his title—which was his second loss in three fights—Adesanya hinted at a long hiatus from the sport. While there's no timeline for his return, it looks like we may see the former titleholder back inside the octagon sooner than expected.

'The Last Stylebender' is in Riyadh for the huge boxing card on December 23 and spent time speaking with Derek Chisora. The kickboxing phenom took a moment to rightfully praise himself for his work ethic in the cage over the years.

"Me right now, I'm taking my time," Adesanya told Chisroa during a brief interview. "My last few fights, I had four fights in fourteen months as a champion. In the UFC, that's unheard of. I was the most active champion. Not fighter, champion, in the league."

After a short time away, it seems he's finally ready to jump back into the mix. Insisting his initial break until 2027 was a joke, Adesanya claims fans around the world will get to witness him compete again in the near future.

"Life has forced me to take some time off and I will. But you will see me soon. I said 2027 and the r*tards out there actually thought I meant that. But, you'll see."

Capping off the interview, Adesanya lauded newcomer Michael 'Venom' Page for officially signing with the UFC.

"That's my guy, my brother, my roadman. Michael Page congrats on joining the league of the UFC. That's my brother."

Israel Adesanya has been one of the most consistent workers in the sport since his rise to prominence. Sensationally, the upcoming title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will be the first undisputed middleweight championship bout not involving the Nigerian since 2017.

Check out Adesanya's short interview with Derek Chisora—featuring an Anthony Joshua appearance—in the video below.