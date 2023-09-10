Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya at the UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference.
image caption
Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya did not take questions during UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did not take questions following his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland at the post-fight press conference.

Israel Adesanya declined to take questions during the UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference.  

The former two-time middleweight champion lost his title to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 main event earlier.  After being dropped in the opening round, Adesanya couldn't find a way to mount any offense.  He managed to win one round of the five-round fight.  

Instead, Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, answered questions from the media.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones