Israel Adesanya did not take questions during UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference
The former two-time middleweight champion lost his title to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 main event earlier. After being dropped in the opening round, Adesanya couldn't find a way to mount any offense. He managed to win one round of the five-round fight.
Instead, Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, answered questions from the media.