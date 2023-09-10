Israel Adesanya did not take questions during UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did not take questions following his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland at the post-fight press conference.

The former two-time middleweight champion lost his title to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 main event earlier. After being dropped in the opening round, Adesanya couldn't find a way to mount any offense. He managed to win one round of the five-round fight.

Instead, Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, answered questions from the media.