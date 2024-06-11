Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Kai Kara-France confirmed for UFC 305?

Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Kai Kara-France may have just been confirmed for the upcoming UFC 305 card.

Israel Adesanya has been away from the octagon for the longest time during his UFC tenure. Now, he and fellow City Kickboxing standouts Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France may have just been confirmed for an upcoming event.

UFC 305 is set to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The most recent event down under saw Adesanya lose his middleweight throne to the persistent Sean Strickland.

Though the event will be getting underway in two months' time, no headlining bout has been announced. However, fan-favorite Dan Hooker insisted that he should be competing on August 17.

"I want that day. I want it on Perth, so I kind of stood my ground a little bit," Hooker told Combat TV. "They said I'll be on the card but I've just got no idea who I'll be fighting."

"I don't care if they're ranked, unranked, higher, lower, left, or right. I just want to be [fighting] on that date."

Hooker then may have made a huge revelation on two other stars who could make an appearance on the card.

"You know, like, Kai [Kara-France] is on it, Izzy [Israel Adesanya] is on it. I just want to have fun with my mates."

He later doubled down on his belief that himself, Israel Adesanya, and Kai Kara-France will all be competing at UFC 305.

"We've stood our ground on Perth. The UFC said, 'Yeah, we'll get him on that date.' And then, whoever. Whoever steps up, whoever steps forward. That's kind of it now."

"It could be absolutely anyone. Just that date, I'll fight any man. Then I get to sit back, pop a beer, watch Kai fight, watch Israel fight, and have a good night out with my mates."

At present, only Casey O'Neill vs. Tereza Bleda and Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes have been scheduled for the pay-per-view.