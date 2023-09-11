Skip to main content
Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya
image caption
Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya confronts Sean Strickland about dog comments

Israel Adesanya confronts Sean Strickland in the octagon about his dog comments after their fight at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya shared words with Sean Strickland after what Dana White claimed as the "biggest upset ever" in the octagon before the newly crowned champion had his post-fight interview at UFC 293.

Leading up to the fight as expected, Strickland took the opportunity to make fun of the champion, Israel Adesanya, about several issues from his cartoon fascination to the 'china man' comments, but apparently one did not sit right with Adesanya and that was the dog comments that were born from a controversial video that Izzy posted when his dog died.

Israel Adesanya Confronts Strickland in the Octagon

So What did Israel Adesanya Say?

"Do you remember what he said?" asked the reporter about Israel Adesanya's words with Sean Strickland after the fight.

"Ahh, It was strange, you guys. It was strange. It was like, talking. I think he was mad that I made fun of his dog.  I'm not even joking.  Is that what it was?  He was mad that I made fun of his dog? I'm like, what is going on here, man? Are we like, are we having this conversation? Like, Yeah, truly was mad. Yeah. I don't know. Izzy, I'm sorry I made fun of your dog. I'm sure, he's a great fella," Strickland said.

Sean Strickland Details Israel Adesanya's Confrontation

Israel Adesanya Confronts Sean Strickland about Dog Comments
