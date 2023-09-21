Israel Adesanya breaks silence, opens up about Sean Strickland moment in the cage

In what is considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya saw his second reign as middleweight champion come to an end last time out against huge underdog Sean Strickland.

Best known for his ability to outstrike anybody in his division, the former champion got a taste of his own medicine. Strickland utilized a constant pressing-forward style and brilliant defense, rendering the New Zealander's game plan useless.

Speaking for the first time since his defeat, Israel Adesanya detailed exactly how he was feeling as his five-round affair came to an end. The star also opened up on the moment he shared with Strickland inside the octagon and how the California native changed his tune at the post-fight press conference.

“Every time after a fight, no matter whether you win or lose, you just feel the sense of relief, like, oh well. So it’s not a relief of like anything but just like, oh well. Made it out of that one, the camp and everything, healthy, fine. So that’s the main thing, being healthy [and] being fine.” Insisted Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

Izzy's Moment with Sean Strickland in Octagon, Sean Changes His Tune

“Initially I was just like, ‘Oh well, good job.’ The first thing I said to him, because he starts crying, I’m like, ‘Hey, stop crying like a b*tch. He starts laughing. And then we talked about other stuff."

Israel Adesanya then confronted Strickland about comments made about his dog, "I was like, ‘Don’t bring my family into this.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ He changed his tune at the post-fight, though. It’s weird. Well, we have like a real moment and it’s genuine… I guess he has to keep up appearances.”

Amidst the controversy surrounding Adesanya and his dog, Strickland made comments that didn’t go down well with the kickboxer. Although it looked like the pair patched it up following their clash at UFC 293, that all changed when the newly crowned 185-pound champion spoke to the media during his post-fight press conference.

“Tarzan” would laugh off Israel’s actions, mocking the fan-favorite for attempting to defend his dog who died some time prior, later claiming to have killed a dog once earlier in life.

Throughout his career, many have praised the middleweight legend for his active status. While, as a fan, it’s great to watch, the frequency he competes at will take a toll on his health, and “The Last Stylebender” has agreed that this may be the case.

Israel Adesanya Making a Change

“It does, yeah. It takes a toll but again like I said, I’m human. I understand what I have to do to get back to who I am. You know what’s funny, as well? They chirp, they like my demise and whatnot. It’s funny how they all say like, ‘If I faced that version of Israel, if I faced that version of Israel it’d be this, it’d be that. I’ll kill him in two rounds.’... You understand who I am then, which is good.”

Hungry to recapture the limelight and return to his throne, the 34-year-old admits he needs to do things differently moving forward.

“I’m gonna start having breakfast before I train. Little things like that, I’m like okay, at this level you have to. Even the camps. They get better and better, more dialed in with things I do, but I’m like, okay bet. We’ve had this result, so what else can I do to change, to better myself.”

When Will Israel Adesanya Fight NEXT?

When asked when he expects to be back in the octagon and if he’s bothered about who is holding gold when he’s back, Adesanya remained his nonchalant self.

“We’ll see [when I’ll compete again]... “No [I don’t care who is holding the belt]. The belts never mattered to me. It does, obviously, but how many times have I said it’s just a fancy tiara that brings more money and this and that? But I’ve gone to the level now that the belt’s just a nice accessory. And I already got belts. I got many belts. I’m just going to do it again. Just for fun. Just for fun, you know?”