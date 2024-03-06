Skip to main content

Israel Adesanya breaks down Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the blockbuster boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngnnaou will have his second professional boxing match on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  After losing a controversial split decision to Tyson Fury last October in his debut, Ngannou has secured a bout against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.  

"I know AJ can box.  I know AJ is a specialist, but I know Francis can fight," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.  "I know Francis can fight and he showed in his last boxing fight that he can beat if not the best boxer of this generation or ever."

"It's not my place to pick a winner.  I'm not God.  I'm not either of these men.  They're going to pick a winner themselves, but I have a weird feeling that you don't want to blink in this fight," Adesanya continued.

Adesanya is friends with both Joshua and Ngannou.  He and Joshua are both from Nigeria.  Ngannou and Adesanya's friendship is well documented.  "The Last Stylebender" didn't make a prediction and hopes both men emerge from the match unscathed.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I'm not going to pick a winner in this fight.  Look, I'm going to watch.  I'm going to hope both guys come out unscathed.  I just hate when I love get hurt," said Adesanya.     
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones