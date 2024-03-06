Israel Adesanya breaks down Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngnnaou will have his second professional boxing match on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After losing a controversial split decision to Tyson Fury last October in his debut, Ngannou has secured a bout against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"I know AJ can box. I know AJ is a specialist, but I know Francis can fight," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. "I know Francis can fight and he showed in his last boxing fight that he can beat if not the best boxer of this generation or ever."

"It's not my place to pick a winner. I'm not God. I'm not either of these men. They're going to pick a winner themselves, but I have a weird feeling that you don't want to blink in this fight," Adesanya continued.

Adesanya is friends with both Joshua and Ngannou. He and Joshua are both from Nigeria. Ngannou and Adesanya's friendship is well documented. "The Last Stylebender" didn't make a prediction and hopes both men emerge from the match unscathed.

"I'm not going to pick a winner in this fight. Look, I'm going to watch. I'm going to hope both guys come out unscathed. I just hate when I love get hurt," said Adesanya.