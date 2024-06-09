Israel Adesanya backstage footage shows tear-jerking reaction to Sean Strickland loss

Footage has surfaced which shows Israel Adesanya's instant reaction to his defeat against Sean Strickland.

'The Last Stylebender' has been a mainstay in the UFC middleweight division since signing for the promotion in 2018. He then proceeded to take an astronomical rise to the top and is today considered one of the bigger names in mixed martial arts.

Love him or hate him, Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest combat sports athletes to ever step foot into the octagon. While some dislike him for staying true to himself, it's hard for anybody to deny just how humble he can be in both victory and defeat.

His humble nature was on full display in the moments following his defeat at UFC 293. Instead of making excuses, Adesanya took time to praise Strickland for getting the job done while speaking to Dana White.

"Thank you for the opportunity. Thanks for making the fight happen," Adesanya said in the aftermath of UFC 293. "And again, it doesn't matter. Even though it's his night, it's still history."

"It's a good story for him, it's a good story for America. It is what it is, it's the game."

Israel Adesanya made a promise to his father that he will avenge the defeat to Sean Strickland.

While both men are seemingly on different paths of their career, a future bout between the two is still a possibility–something Strickland has shown an interest in.

Though nothing has been made official, rumors are pointing toward Adesanya fighting for the middleweight title next.

Dricus Du Plessis is the head of the 185 lbs division and a fierce rival of Israel Adesanya. The pair have been in an ongoing feud for years and are speculated to collide in the headlining bout of UFC 305. The pay-per-view is set to take place on August 17, in Australia.