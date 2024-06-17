Israel Adesanya announces UFC return

Israel Adesanya has revealed exactly when he will feature on a UFC card.

After months of speculation, Israel Adesanya has seemingly confirmed when he will be fighting next.

Since joining the UFC, 'The Last Stylebender' has been one of the most active competitors in the company. Before his last outing, the former 185 lbs champion was averaging three fights per year, but that number has since decreased.

While nothing was made official, all signs pointed toward Israel Adesanya being next in line for the middleweight throne at UFC 305. Those rumors have been all but confirmed following Adesanya's latest social media post.

The kickboxing ace has cut his hiatus short and seems ready to reach the pinnacle of mixed martial arts once again.

"The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it's gone."

Adesanya most recently competed almost one year ago at UFC 293. Despite heading into the bout as the favorite, he struggled to solve the defensive puzzle of challenger Sean Strickland and ultimately lost his title.

The Nigerian native will now be looking to recapture middleweight gold. To do so, he'll have to get past the heavy-handed Dricus Du Plessis.

Adesanya and Du Plessis have been feuding for several years. 'Stillknocks' believes his style matches up well against a fighter he deems boring.

The South African didn't take long to skyrocket through the UFC rankings and claim the middleweight division as his own. During his seven fights inside the octagon, the champion has a sensational 71% finish record.

Dricus Du Plessis now has the chance to add a huge name to his resume in the form of Israel Adesanya. They are set to collide on August 17, in Perth, Australia, as the headlining bout of UFC 305.