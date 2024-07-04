Skip to main content

Influencer enrages Nate Diaz, Diaz' crew chases him in the streets | Video

Influencer N3ON enraged Nate Diaz at the Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 press conference and Diaz' crew chased him through the streets.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Wednesday and got off to a late start.  When it finally began, things took an interesting turn when influencer N3ON asked Nate Diaz if he was going to retire after he gets knocked out.  The question enraged Diaz and after the press conference, Diaz' crew chased N3ON in the streets.  

Former UFC welterweights, Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, have unfinished business and the two will rematch inside the boxing ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on July 6.

The two fought for the inaugural "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal won via doctor stoppage due to a cut at the concluding of the third round. The stoppage didn't sit well with Diaz.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Masvial in 1-0 as a professional boxer but hasn't had a boxing match since June 2005. Diaz made his professional boxing debut last August, losing to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones