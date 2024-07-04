Influencer enrages Nate Diaz, Diaz' crew chases him in the streets | Video

Influencer N3ON enraged Nate Diaz at the Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 press conference and Diaz' crew chased him through the streets.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Wednesday and got off to a late start. When it finally began, things took an interesting turn when influencer N3ON asked Nate Diaz if he was going to retire after he gets knocked out. The question enraged Diaz and after the press conference, Diaz' crew chased N3ON in the streets.

Former UFC welterweights, Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, have unfinished business and the two will rematch inside the boxing ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on July 6.

The two fought for the inaugural "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal won via doctor stoppage due to a cut at the concluding of the third round. The stoppage didn't sit well with Diaz.

Masvial in 1-0 as a professional boxer but hasn't had a boxing match since June 2005. Diaz made his professional boxing debut last August, losing to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.