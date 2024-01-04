Ilia Topuria manifests Conor McGregor clash, claims he'll never fight Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria has shared some strong words for Sean O'Malley and believes he'll one day compete against Conor McGregor.

Ilia Topuria is one seemingly of the most confident fighters on the UFC roster and for good reason. The European has a perfect 14-0 record inside the cage and will be the next man to try and pry the title away from Alexander Volkanovski's grasp.

'El Matador' has been a revelation inside the octagon of late, winning each of his six fights under the UFC banner. After handing Bryce Mitchell his first defeat, the 26-year-old put on a clinic against Josh Emmett to earn a title opportunity.

While he isn't looking past the champion, Ilia Topuria has set plans into motion about a possible future fight against Conor McGregor. During a recent social media exchange with Sean O'Malley, the featherweight revealed his ideal next few matchups while dismissing any potential bout against 'Suga'.

"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places because that's your only fan base."

"Our fight will never happen," Topuria bluntly said to O'Malley. "After fighting Volk, I will fight Conor and you will come as a fanboy."

"After seeing your PPV numbers, the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."

Topuria was visibly worked up with Sean O'Malley's initial comments. The bantamweight champion insisted the Georgian was his Eddie Alvarez—which references Conor McGregor's flawless performance against Alvarez at UFC 206.

Although he was once the champion of the division, McGregor hasn't competed at featherweight since 2015. If the reports are true, 'The Notorious' will return to combat later this year at 185 lbs, sensationally making it the fourth weight the Irishman has fought at inside the octagon.

If Ilia Topuria is to get the fight of his dreams, he will need to bypass the always-dangerous Alexander Volkanovski. The pair are set to headline the promotion's venture to Anaheim, California for UFC 298 on February 17.