Ian Garry is out of his UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque. Chael Sonnen first broke the news on Wednesday night, and UFC President Dana White later confirmed the news.

“I know it’s out there. There’s some speculation that Ian Garry and Luque is off,” White said in an Instagram video. “It is true. It is. Ian Garry started with the flu. That turned into pneumonia. So that fight is off and is not happening. It is true.”