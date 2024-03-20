Ian Garry's wife responds to Sean Strickland 'trolling'

Ian Garry's wife responded to the allegations that former middleweight champion Sean Strickland said about her.

Late last year, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland launched a public feud with undefeated welterweight Ian Machado Garry. Much of Strickland's attacks were aimed at Garry's wife, Layla.

On Monday, Layla responded to Strickland's accusations via a social media video.

“This tsunami of aggression towards the undefeated welterweight all exploded when former middleweight title holder and current multiple world bullshit title holder Sean Strickland read a clickbait headline but didn’t bother to fact check or read the whole article. Unsurprising gullible behavior, but why would we expect anything else," she said.

“So let’s begin with lie number one: Ian took his wife’s ex husband’s surname. I can’t believe anyone would accept this to be true but the MMA community picked it up and ran a full marathon with it. In fact, some people are still running with it now, gripping on with sweaty trembling fingers in order to justify blatant trolling.”

“It’s not true. It never was true," she proclaimed. "Machado is my maiden name. We added our names together when we got married. It’s not that big a deal. Now that you know that it was a lie, you can kick yourself for believing it. Preferably in the face.”

“Lie number two: His wife’s ex lives with them. There’s a pattern here. A lot of the lies are about his wife. I’m so glad she’s finally clearing it up. No. No, he doesn’t. He never has. I find that a bit weird.”

“Lie number three: Ian is a cuck,” Machado-Garry continued. “Step back up, Sean Strickland, a man who’s unlikely to be okay with the Shakespearean English he unwittingly used when calling Ian a cuck. First penned in the story of Othello, the word cuckold refers to the fear of a man who’s been betrayed by his wife.”

“Sean Strickland has been talking an awful lot about Ian Gary’s wife. I’ve been called a sexual predator, a pedophile, an abuser all by the man who alleges he suffered that exact abuse as a child growing up.”