Ian Garry hits back at Sean Strickland

Ian Garry has finally spoken out against Sean Strickland following the recent controversy.

Sean Strickland and Ian Garry have been embroiled in a feud for the last few months and the undefeated prospect is still feeling the brunt of it.

The fans seemingly sided with the middleweight champion during the online altercation, leaving 'The Future' in a strange place with supporters. Now with Strickland going through a rough patch, Garry wasted no time in kicking the man while he was down.

After news broke of Sean Strickland's emotional breakdown on a podcast with Theo Von, Ian Garry took his chance to hit back in support of previous comments made toward himself and his wife.

"How the tables have turned. You dish it out in the lowest, most vile manner but can't take a pinch. You attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively calling her a pedophile. It's clear to see your childhood trauma showing."

"You claimed you were 'giving me advice' before. Well, now it's my turn to return the favor. You should shut your mouth and focus on the mirror because you have serious issues you need to solve."

"I wish you all the best with them. Don't ever project your pain onto me and my family again, Happy new year."

Things got so heated between the Irishman and Strickland that security was forced to step in. During the height of their feud, the pair encountered one another at the UFC PI, but staff acted fast to prevent anything serious from happening between them.

When is Ian Garry fighting next?

Ian Garry was scheduled to compete at UFC 296 but was forced out of the show with pneumonia.

The surging competitor was set to compete against former training partner Vicente Luque before the bout was eventually scrapped from the card.

With his recovery well underway, Garry has landed on his feet following his recent setback. While he won't be stepping in against Luque next, the 26-year-old has found himself a fight for UFC 298.

On February 17, Ian Garry will make his octagon return against a man he was previously locked in to fight just months earlier, Geoff Neal.