Ian Garry encounters Sean Strickland at UFC PI, security gets involved

Ian Garry and Sean Strickland have come face-to-face for the first time since their verbal altercation online in relation to the drama surrounding Ian Garry's wife.

Ian Garry seemingly cannot catch a break at the moment in relation to the drama surrounding his wife, and he has been involved in yet another altercation recently, this time at the UFC PI. According to Sean Strickland, they crossed paths, and security was needed to keep the peace between the pair.

'The Future' has been in the headlines of late but not for his expertise inside the cage. The Dublin native had a disagreement with the current UFC middleweight champion and was forced to defend his pride, as well as his wife's honor after comments were made toward them.

Despite being a brash individual, Sean Strickland showed a more laid-back side in a video posted to social media. The 32-year-old revealed his run-in with Ian Garry at the Performance Institute.

"I went to the PI today and I ran into the f***ing cuck, Ian Garry. Awkward, man. Awkward." Strickland told his fans on Instagram. "He looked at me hard, you know. Security had to escort us around, f***ing award sh*t, right?"

"I'm laughing my a** off. But anyway, Garry. I don't f***ing hate you, dude, I actually like you. I think you're a f***ing funny little dweeb. You make me f***ing laugh. I think you're a dumba** f***ing kid who got some p***y that was too good for him and it got in his head and it f***ed you up."

Strickland went on to say that, while he has a liking for Garry and believes the welterweight is funny. Though he'd rather avoid the confrontation, he isn't opposed to resorting to his favored methods of settling disputes with a fight.

"I look at you like a victim. I don't want to fight you, bro. I'm happy for your success, I'm happy for you. But if you look at me hard and you're feeling some kind of way. If you're feeling like if you're feeling some kind of way that you need to get this sh*t f***ing handled and you want to look at me hard and that's what you want, slide up in the DM's bro. I don't want it but if that's what you want, you know where to find me, man."