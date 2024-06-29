Ian Garry accuses Michael Page of spying

Michael Page has been using spies to help him gain an advantage, claims Ian Garry.

Ian Garry believes Michael Page is gaining an unfair advantage against him by using spies.

The Irishman has extended his record to a perfect 14-0 since signing for the UFC in 2021. 'The Future' is now approaching the biggest and most challenging fight of his career, but the undefeated star has made some bold accusations toward his opponent.

During the fiery UFC 303 press conference, Ian Garry didn't hold back as he promised to finish Michael 'Venom' Page on Saturday.

"Look, I am so talented," Garry said. "This guy couldn't win a world title in Bellator and he's trying to come over here and he's trying to do something different."

"What he's doing in the UFC is, he's trying to legitimize is career. I'm going to put an end to his career on Saturday night. I'm going to finish him and I'm going to send him back to London."

Garry then made a huge accusations about MVP's actions ahead of their matchup.

"I've already broke this man's confidence down so much. He knows I don't need to say what I'm talking about. You know exactly what I'm on about."

"Your self-confidence is f***ed. You know what I'm talking about and it will come out. It'll come out, kid. But your brain is f***ing scurrying for excuses."

"Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Boxe from my boys?"

"Did you send someone a message and offer thousands for information? And you couldn't infiltrate the camp."

Garry continued, slating Page and his team.

"Your little f***ing rat jiu-jitsu coach offered money to one of my Brazilian friends and you got nothing. Saturday night, you're f***ed."

"All I know is you're getting suspended after this f***ing fight. You're never fighting again after this fight. You and your jiu-jitsu coach are getting suspended for life."

