Henry Cejudo is surprised Paddy Pimblett agreed to fight Bobby Green at UFC 304

Following his UFC 300 win over Jim Miller, Bobby Green used his time on the microphone to call out Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett responded accepting the challenge, and UFC matchmakers booked the fight. The two clash on the UFC 304 main card on July 27 in Manchester, England.

Green (32–15–1, 1 NC) will enter the bout ranked fifteenth in the 155-pound rankings. A win would put Pimblett (21-3) in the rankings and extend his winning streak to eight consecutive fights. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo gave his prediction for bout's outcome on his YouTube channel and was surprised Pimblett accepted the match.

"I'm actually surprised Paddy Pimblett took this fight, but it was about time. It's his sixth fight and now it's time for him to fight somebody that's actually worth a damn," said Cejudo.

"Bobby Green is dangerous, not just with his striking, but his takedown defense. If Paddy Piimblett can not take this dude down, if it just comes down to the feet, this man right here (Bobby Green) is going to pack him up," Cejudo continued. "I'm going with Bobby Green because I just feel like it's too much. I guarantee you the UFC put the pressure on a guy like Paddy Pimblett. 'Hey man, you've got to fight somebody. We can only promote you for so long before people just start getting sick of you.' I think that's the position they're on to.

"I just think, Bobby Green, his striking is just too damn good. His takedown defense is too damn good. And I just feel like that's where the fight's going to go then I have to go with the guy that has better striking. So, I'm betting the house on Bobby Green."

UFC 304 takes place at Co-Op Live. It will be the firth time the fight promotion has held an event in Manchester. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and second-ranked Belal Muhammad. The interim heavyweight championship is on the line in the co-main event with interim titleholder Tom Aspinall defending the belt against fourth-ranked Curtis Blaydes.