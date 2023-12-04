Gilbert Burns weighs in on Ian Garry's recent drama

Ian Garry has been the talk of the town recently and Gilbert Burns has had his say on the matter.

Just when you think it's at its worst, something else surfaces that causes Ian Garry even more backlash from the MMA world.

Initially, his threats to sue Sean Strickland were taken wrongly from fans and that only escalated when a book titled 'How to be a WAG', written by his wife Layla Machado Garry, came to light. The book explains to women how they can attract younger athletes and essentially lure them into a relationship, in turn giving women some opportunities they didn't have prior—which raised questions as Layla is 14 years older than Ian.

The problems mounted for 'The Future' as several UFC stars insisted that he was knocked out cold during a sparring session at the Kill Cliff gym. This only adds to the speculation that he was earlier KO'd by Leon Edwards during a session at Team Renegade.

As rumors begin to pile up surrounding Garry's name, Gilbert Burns has weighed in on the situation, though he questions why the drama has been the main talking point over the past couple of weeks.

"A lot of things happened over the past weekends. Like, we had Bellator champions, Patchy Mix and we had Jason Jackson. We got a lot of things with the PFL, Bellator, we had a lot of good [and] interesting things. But then you've got the drama with Ian, that was the number one thing everywhere, you know."

"Why are we going so much to the drama side, you know? Why are we not going to the good side? I guess the drama gives more views and things if people get more gossipy and they like it."

Burns then decided to side with Ian Garry and Layla Machado Garry in the midst of all of the negatives some fans are putting on their relationship.

"They have a good relationship so far as I see. You know, they look good. Whatever they wanna say, she's a little bit older, whatever. We have a lot of people that are like that." Burns said while siding with Ian Garry. "The way I see it, if he's happy, if she's happy, if it works for them, whatever, you know? Do whatever you want."

Lastly, Gilbert Burns gave his thoughts on the forthcoming welterweight clash between the aforementioned Ian Garry and Vicente Luque. The bout is set to take place as the main card opener at UFC 296 on December 16.

"It's going to be a good fight, I think. They both are strikers. For sure Ian is the younger guy, the faster guy... He comes quick, you know, he starts fast. He's got good volume, good kicks, good hands. Vicente's going to come with war, like, he's battle-tested. He fought so many guys, got into a lot of wars. This is going to be a good one."