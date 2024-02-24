Francis Ngannou's first PFL opponent now official

Francis Ngannou gets his first PFL assignment and it's a big one.

Since leaving the UFC and signing for the PFL, many have been waiting for Francis Ngannou's debut in the SmartCage. After a long delay, an official opponent has been named for the heavyweight star.

'The Predator' hasn't competed in the sport of mixed martial arts since his aforementioned departure from the UFC back in January 2022. His most recent bout inside the cage saw him out-grit the then-undefeated Ciryl Gane to defend his title.

In the main event of the PFL vs. Bellator event, Renan Ferreira secured a huge first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bader. Not only did Ferreira win a Super Belt, but he also earned the chance to welcome Francis Ngannou into the PFL.

Renan Ferreira is currently riding an impressive four-fight win streak heading into his confirmed matchup against Ngannou next time out.

'Problema' is a titan of a heavyweight standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall. The Brazilian boasts an impressive 85% knockout win rate throughout his decade in the sport.

It took Ferreira just 21 seconds before he landed a destructive right hand that sent Ryan Bader crashing down to the canvas. The knockout artist then followed up his strike with ground and pound before the referee was forced to step in and put an end to the bout.

The PFL heavyweight standout took his moment on the mic to call out Francis Ngannou. Ferreira is clearly so eager to get his hands on Ngannou, he insisted that he would welcome the fight in the PFL cage or the boxing ring.

Though his PFL debut is now official, Francis Ngannou does first have business to deal with outside the cage before he is able to return to his MMA roots. On March 8, Ngannou will compete in his second professional boxing bout when he collides with Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will be Francis Ngannou's second stint in the world of boxing, with his first venture into the squared circle ending in a controversial defeat to Tyson Fury.