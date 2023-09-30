Francis Ngannou fires shots at Tyson Fury following recent fight announcement

Following the announcement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou aired his frustrations on social media towards his upcoming opponent.

Francis Ngannou is currently in the trenches working day and night to improve his boxing game before he makes his eagerly-anticipated debut next month, but it seems his opponent isn't taking him too seriously.

Tyson Fury will welcome the former UFC heavyweight king into the ring on October 28 but surprised the world after it was announced he has another fight confirmed just months later. Understandably, this hasn't gone down too well with 'The Predator' and he has finally spoken out on social media about feeling disrespected.

Ngannou is oozing with confidence, insisting that Fury may not make it to his next fight due to the fixed medical suspension combat sports athletes have after taking damage.

The African titan knows he can rely on his devastating knockout power to get the job done if he's unable to outbox his foe next month. Although he is massively inexperienced in the art of boxing, he built a career in mixed martial arts solely off of his striking and seemingly supernatural ability to shut his challenger's lights out.

Throughout his time in the UFC, the now 37-year-old stole the spotlight on many occasions. His huge finishes of Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and more recently Stipe Miocic were just some of his historic moments inside the octagon.

It's not only Francis Ngannou who believes in his skills but also Mike Tyson, the man who is tasked with getting him into fighting shape for this camp, has praised the heavyweight at every opportunity. The iconic boxer insists his student is able to come away victorious and has the raw power to shock the world, despite the Brit never suffering defeat in the sport.

Less than a month away from his blockbuster clash in Saudi Arabia, it was announced that Fury vs. Usyk would finally take place after months of speculation.

The Ukrainian has been on a tear of late, scoring two decision wins over Anthony Joshua, one unanimous decision against Derek Chisora, and landing a huge knockout blow on Daniel Dubois earlier this year.

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk matchup with reportedly take center stage on December 23 or sometime in January. They are expected to fight for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles.