Francis Ngannou desperate to stop Tyson Fury from "cheating" ahead of their boxing showcase

Francis Ngannou has insisted that he is going to put in the work to stop Tyson Fury from cheating just one month before their bout.

Despite coming in as a massive underdog, Francis Ngannou is determined to shock the world but claims he first has to ensure Tyson Fury isn’t cheating before stepping into the ring with him.

While he is extremely glad to have been matched up against the Brit, the former UFC heavyweight champion believes that his forthcoming opponent may rely on some dirty tricks to get the job done. Ngannou has suggested that Fury has altered his boxing gloves in the past—making size and padding adjustments in order to hit harder—and intends to make sure that it doesn't happen against him on October 28.

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, “The Predator” opened up on the alleged cheating scandal.

“Tyson’s gloves,” stated Ngannou. “He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he’s cheating. I’ve heard a lot of complaints about his gloves, that his gloves have no protection… Even when he fought Deontay Wilder, he complained about that… Derek Chisora complained about that, and that’s what we’re talking about with the team, the UK commission, and the gloves.”

As stated by Ngannou, there were many who believed Fury cheated against Wilder and a huge debate sparked on social media over the glove tampering controversy. The mixed martial arts star shared his plan on how he can remain safe from any unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We’re going to get there, and we need every glove to get checked. You don’t tell me about this, commission. All the gloves get to be checked. If you want us to fight bare-knuckle, let’s go bare-knuckle, but don’t give me 10-ounce gloves, and he wears eight or six-ounce gloves because he has no protection.”

Ngannou will make his debut performance next month but will almost certainly have a tough time when he locks horns with Fury. While the challenge of handing the undefeated “Gypsy King” his first loss, the powerhouse has a chance due to his devastating knockout power.