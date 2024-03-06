Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury get into heated altercation - 'Without boxing rules, you're nothing'

Francis Ngannou claimed that if boxing rules weren't in place, he could take Tyson Fury's life during a heated row.

Francis Ngannou made his first step into the world of boxing last year when he shared the ring with the legendary Tyson Fury. Despite being a heavy underdog heading into the bout, Ngannou put on a phenomenal display and almost took his opponent's undefeated record.

The heavyweights battled it out for 10 rounds but it was 'The Gypsy King' who got his hands raised via split decision. Since then, the pair have been cordial and often complimented one another when the occasion presented itself, though that wasn't the case recently.

While sitting down beside his fellow fighters competing on the card, Francis Ngannou got into a heated altercation with Tyson Fury who was sat in the front row. The two bickered back and forth as things began to escalate.

"The road is still long and I'm really intending to gain a lot of major victories like this [against Anthony Joshua]. One over Tyson. One more over Tyson because I have the first one over him, I'm intending to have the second one."

"You're going to slip in the [ring] again and I'm going to wipe the ring with your a** again. You wiped the ring with your a**. There was blood in the ring, it's sticking to your pants."

One Tyson Fury shouted something in response, 'The Predator' wasted no time in insisting that boxing rules were the only thing that kept him safe during their fight.

"Your only chance is in the ring, in the boxing ring with the boxing rules. When you step [out] of that ring, you better stay five meters away... Because if I lose it, you're going to have a really bad time my friend."

"Respect the fact that boxing is protecting us and the rules of boxing [are] protecting us. Because, without that, you are nothing in front of me. I will beat you every day. Twice on Sunday."

On March 8, Francis Ngannou has the chance to prove his doubters wrong when he competes in his second professional boxing bout.

The former UFC heavyweight champion will collide with Anthony Joshua on the Knockout Chaos card featuring some of boxing's best active athletes.

Watch Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury's heated exchange below.