Dustin Poirier warns Nate Diaz "Don't be scared homie" as UFC 300 fight talks ramp up

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier could be lining up to face one another at UFC 300 if their recent social media exchange is anything to go by.

Just one year after leaving the company, Nate Diaz is seemingly looking for a way back in, with a fight at UFC 300 high on his bucket list.

The Stockton native established himself as a household name throughout his early career and subsequent feud with Conor McGregor. The controversial competitor left the promotion with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson but he could have now found his path back to the octagon.

After stating his interest in getting a fight on the historic UFC 300 card, Nate Diaz was called out by numerous big-name MMA stars, but arguably none bigger than Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' proposed a five-round collision in what would certainly be a fan-favorite matchup should it occur on April 13.

Poirier finds himself in an unusual spot in his career and has confirmed that he will most likely only take fights that excite him. Since missing out on claiming the undisputed lightweight title for the second time, the Louisiana brawler is 1-1 inside the cage.

An impressive fight-of-the-year contender victory over Michael Chandler in the last quarter of 2022 was then followed by a devastating knockout loss to Justin Gaethje earlier this year.

Looking to force his way back into the win column and toward a potential title shot, Poirier remains adamant about getting himself a high-profile bout for UFC 300. Continuing his push for a fight, the 34-year-old referenced his potential next opponent's brother, Nick Diaz, to call out Nate on social media.

The two were scheduled to lock horns back in 2018, but the bout fell through due to Dustin Poirier sustaining a hip injury—which would sideline him for several months. They would never reschedule their meeting and Poirier would instead go on to fight Max Holloway and win the aforementioned interim gold.

The clash was just one of many that were forced off of the UFC 230 card. Daniel Cormier's title defense against Derrick Lewis would headline the event, with huge names like Israel Adesanya, Chris Weidman, and Jared Cannonier also competing on the same night.