Dustin Poirier keeping close eye on Nate Diaz's UFC return

Nate Diaz could be returning to the UFC in the near future, and Dustin Poirier is hoping to be the man to welcome him back.

'The Diamond' saw his third shot at undisputed UFC gold come to an unfortnate end last time out. The veteran dragged the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev, to deep waters before falling to a submission late in the fight.

Doubts over Dustin Poirier's future in the sport echoed through the MMA world as retirement came into question. Despite his earlier claims, Poirier now seems focused on a return to the octagon and he seemingly has a name in mind.

After announcing his hunger on social media, fans began playing matchmaker for Poirier. While nothing is set in stone yet, the Lousiana native did take an interest into one of the names being mentioned. The UFC title challenger reposted a few posts suggesting that he should face Nate Diaz next.

Nate Diaz managed to increase his star power after putting on a gritty performance in the boxing ring on Saturday.

He collided with fellow UFC vet Jorge Masvidal and battled his way to a thrilling decision victory over 'Gamebred'.

During his post-fight speech, Diaz revealed his interest in a return to the UFC and a potential future title shot.

Dustin Poirier now has his sights set on a clash with Nate Diaz, with the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306 being a rumored destination.

The pair were set to face off at UFC 230 back in 2018, though those plans later fell through. Since then, Poirier has been calling for the bout to be re-booked.

Now, with the two ready to return to the cage, there may never be a more perfect time to match up two of the biggest fan-favorites in UFC history.