Skip to main content

Dustin Poirier keeping close eye on Nate Diaz's UFC return

Dustin Poirier is keen on welcoming Nate Diaz back into the octagon

Nate Diaz could be returning to the UFC in the near future, and Dustin Poirier is hoping to be the man to welcome him back.

'The Diamond' saw his third shot at undisputed UFC gold come to an unfortnate end last time out. The veteran dragged the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev, to deep waters before falling to a submission late in the fight.

Doubts over Dustin Poirier's future in the sport echoed through the MMA world as retirement came into question. Despite his earlier claims, Poirier now seems focused on a return to the octagon and he seemingly has a name in mind.

After announcing his hunger on social media, fans began playing matchmaker for Poirier. While nothing is set in stone yet, the Lousiana native did take an interest into one of the names being mentioned. The UFC title challenger reposted a few posts suggesting that he should face Nate Diaz next.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nate Diaz managed to increase his star power after putting on a gritty performance in the boxing ring on Saturday.

He collided with fellow UFC vet Jorge Masvidal and battled his way to a thrilling decision victory over 'Gamebred'.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor wins mouth-watering amount on Nate Diaz bet, Diaz responds

Read More
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor wins mouth-watering amount on Nate Diaz bet, Diaz responds

Read More

During his post-fight speech, Diaz revealed his interest in a return to the UFC and a potential future title shot.

Dustin Poirier now has his sights set on a clash with Nate Diaz, with the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306 being a rumored destination.

The pair were set to face off at UFC 230 back in 2018, though those plans later fell through. Since then, Poirier has been calling for the bout to be re-booked.

Now, with the two ready to return to the cage, there may never be a more perfect time to match up two of the biggest fan-favorites in UFC history.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones