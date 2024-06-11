Skip to main content

Drunken Tyson Fury escorted out of bar before collapsing on sidewalk

A drunken Tyson Fury has been spotted being taken out of a bar and later face-planting the sidewalk this weekend.

Tyson Fury was spotted enjoying himself a little too much this past weekend. The boxing standout caused a scene at a bar after he overindulged on alcohol.

Alcohol addiction was one of the many reasons for 'The Gypsy King's health issues some years ago. The Brit struggled with limiting his consumption, but has since put that behind him and has arguably gone on to become one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Treating himself to a drink this past weekend, Tyson Fury may have gotten ahead of himself in a local Morcambe bar. Fury had to be removed from the property by bouncers before stumbling around outside of the venue.

In his drunken state, it didn't take long for Fury to cause harm to himself. Shortly after leaving the bar, the 35-year-old fell flat on his face, hitting the hard ground.

Somebody close to Tyson Fury spoke out on the mishap. According to reports, Fury hadn't had an alcoholic beverage in over a year prior to the incident on Friday.

"He had a couple too many and wasn't feeling too well either." [h/t The Sun]

Watch Tyson Fury get escorted from the bar and his subsequent nose dive onto the concrete below.

It has been less than one month since Tyson Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career.

Fury was involved in an all-timer alongside Oleksandr Usyk, but it was the Ukraine native who narrowly edged the victory.

Usyk did just enough, catching his opponent with some heavy shots as both men were left battered and bruised. The huge blows contributed to the still undefeated star stealing the fight in the later rounds.

While he is enjoying some time away from the sport, Tyson Fury must not get too carried away. Following the loss last time out, Fury activated the instant rematch clause and will meet Usyk for the second time on December 21.
