Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya confirmed for UFC 305?

Dricus Du Plessis may have just revealed that his rumored fight against Israel Adesanya will happen at UFC 305.

Before the main event announcement, many expected UFC 300 to be headlined by the defending champion Dricus Du Plessis, and former king of the middleweight division Israel Adesanya.

Unfortunately, the grudge match never came to fruition and fans were instead treated to an Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill matchup on April 13. News surrounding 'The Last Stylebender's return to the octagon has been scarce of late, but that may have now changed.

In a post on social media, Dricus Du Plessis potentially confirmed his first middleweight title defense is set to take place on August 18 at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. According to the South African, Israel Adesanya will return to the octagon and try to recapture a throne that he held for so long.

"Looks like someone wants another beating in Australia," Du Plessis teased on Instagram. "I'm in. I also wouldn't want to fight the king of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN!"

Long before he climbed the ranking and became the UFC middleweight champion, Du Plessis had been angling for a fight against the kickboxing superstar Israel Adesanya.

Following his win over Sean Strickland to capture gold last time out, 'Stillknocks' set his sights on Adesanya. Ideally, the titleholder wanted to bring the UFC over to Africa for the very first time, though that plan seems to have lost traction.

The middleweight division is stacked with viable options for whoever comes out on top between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis, should the bout eventually take place.

Former champion Sean Strickland is keen on getting another crack at the title after controversially coming up short in his last outing.

Both Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev are eager to get their hands on the belt. Whoever finds themselves walking away the victor when they meet in the UFC's debut Saudi Arabia card on June 22 will likely have a strong case at a title opportunity.