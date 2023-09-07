Dillon Danis responds to Nina Agdal lawsuit, restraining order

Nina Agdal is getting the law involved in hopes that the trash-talk from Dillon Danis might stop.

Dillon Danis might finally have to answer to someone for his constant badgering of Logan Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal.

Danis has been non-stop with his tweets, videos, and photos of or about Agdal and her past love interests. Most of the posts were NSFW or explicit in nature.

Now Agdal has filed a restraining order claiming Danis violated federal and state laws and she "suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm."

After news broke of the lawsuit and restraining order, Danis took to Twitter to further add fuel to the fire.

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

He also tweeted, "I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. f**k that hoe."

"This clout-whore sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character," he tweeted.

He also wrote, "Nina Agdal will be called Karen Agdal till further notice."

Danis is meant to fight Paul in October but it's unclear if this will affect the bout. If it does, Mike Perry is slated to be a backup fighter for the Misfits Boxing card.

Paul hasn't commented on the lawsuit but last month he said Danis was going too far with his trash-talk.

“Me and my girl don’t have to defend ourselves or try to prove our love for the world. Like, my fiancee is a f****** angel. He’s twisted a narrative of her relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzi’d over the course of her adult life, and he’s good. He’s a good Twitter troll. But again, he’s going to pay for it.”