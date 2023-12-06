Dillon Danis preparing combat sports return, calls for Mike Perry bare knuckle boxing match

Dillon Danis has thrown his name in the hat for a fight against Mike Perry in bare knuckle boxing.

Mike Perry has long been considered the face of BKFC and bare knuckle boxing as a whole, and that subsequently makes him a target for other fighters.

At BKFC 56, 'Platinum' out-toughed Eddie Alvarez throughout their electric four-minute affair. The 32-year-old was crowned the 'King of Violence' title for his victory and set his sights on several well-known names in the combat sports world.

Several current and former UFC champions were on Mike Perry's mind after getting his hands raised last weekend, but there could potentially be another option. Following Perry's win, Dillon Danis took to social media to call for a title fight against the former UFC star.

Despite coming up short in his boxing debut, Danis became somewhat of a household name for his antics leading into the bout. Now sporting over one million followers on X (Twitter), the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom may be a big enough entity to get a huge bare knuckle boxing clash, should he want it.

According to Mike Perry, he isn't interested in facing somebody who isn't well-known in the world of combat. There are multiple names on his list, but the surprise addition of Danis could be the easiest to make—though 'El Jefe' has been known to be tough to negotiate with.

Who did Mike Perry call for a fight against next?

'Platinum' Perry has showcased how gritty and battle-hardened he is throughout his combat sports career. Since departing the UFC, the controversial character has become a staple of bare knuckle boxing and rightfully so.

Just four fights into his career with the company, the Michigan native holds wins over Julian Lane, Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold, and the aforementioned Eddie Alvarez. As he is the biggest name in the sport right now, the brawler revealed numerous opponents he'd love to face next.

Most notably, Perry called for a Conor McGregor clash which has been rumored since they faced off against one another earlier this year. The other huge names mentioned by the face of BKFC were UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and former UFC lightweight king Anthony Pettis.