Dillon Danis will pull out of Logan Paul fight, Darren Till predicts

Dillon Danis has a bit of a reputation for pulling out of fights. So much so that there's a clause in his contract with Logan Paul that he'll pay $100,000 if he pulls out.

And former UFC fighter Darren Till thinks that's exactly what's going to happen.

“Dillon Danis is going to pull out of the fight 100 percent," he said in an interview with SportsLens.com. "He’s not going to take the fight, I’m sure of that but I’m ready to step in any time and they can contact me or my management. All the details are on Twitter. It’s creating a lot of hype and interest but they’re just all so s**t.”

The fight is scheduled for Oct. 14 and Mike Perry has been announced as the backup.

Darren Till thinks Conor McGregor is never fighting in the UFC again

Conor McGregor is supposed to be fighting Michael Chandler next but after several back-and-forth tweets, including one that said he was being kept from a December fight, many think the fight won't ever happen.

Till is one of those people.

"Conor’s never coming back in my opinion," he said. "Conor’s struggling to let go. He doesn’t want to let it go. But it’s time to let go. He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money and his beautiful kids and the only problem is that he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he realizes he’s fighting with himself and has to let go. Every recording on Twitter he’s just drunk as f*** and I’m just crying my eyes out laughing at him. It will take him a while but he’ll find his peace. Maybe he’s going to come back and prove us all wrong. He might just not be ready in terms of testing or he just wants to keep his name out there and he’s thinking in terms of next year. It's tough to know. He’s a smarter businessman than most so you have to trust what he’s doing.”

Darren Till wants to train Mark Zuckerberg for potential Elon Musk fight

Jorge Masvidal revealed he wants to train Elon Musk if he ever fights Mark Zuckerberg, and Till is offering to be on the other side of the Octagon in Zuckerberg's corner.

"Yeah I would [train Zuckerberg] but the only thing with all these YouTube fights… that’s good outside UFC," he said."If you got the offer you’d be stupid to turn it down. You’d be on a trainers fee so it’s all a bit mad. Two of the richest people in the world fighting each other? But if we can get it done in the Colosseum then why not?”

Darren Till dropped 5 big names he wants to fight right now

Till asked the UFC to release him so that he could focus on training and work his way back to tip-top shape. In the meantime he has his eye on some opponents who aren't currently signed with the UFC he'd like to fight.

“I need to fight now. I’m so ready to fight," he said. "I’ve put a lot of time and effort and hard work in. As you can see, my shape has changed considerably this year. I’ve really dedicated myself this year, I really have. I just can’t wait to fight now. Mike Perry, Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Jake Paul, Nate Diaz. Any f*****g one, any f*****g time. I’m ready. As always they can say you got beat in your last fight or whatever but I’ve always showed up and I’ve always fought, injuries or not. I’m just so ready for it. I’m feeling powerful and big so i probably need to trim up a little bit but I’m good and I’m confident. I just want to get some sparring done and then get in there and just savagely beat someone or savagely get beaten myself! So what!”