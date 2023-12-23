Dillon Danis confronts Michael Bisping, light-hearted brawl ensues

Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis came face-to-face in public and were involved in a friendly scuffle.

Dillon Danis has quickly established himself as one of the most controversial athletes in combat sports, so things didn't go too smoothly when he confronted Michael Bisping recently.

The jiu-jitsu ace remains a free agent following his release from Bellator and has his eyes set on a potential move over to the UFC, with a champion on the roster even endorsing the move. While it's unlikely, 'Double D' has also expressed an interest in facing Mike Perry in bare knuckle boxing.

Dillon Danis has a unique way to keep himself in the news and he has done so once again. As Michael Bisping was taking pictures with some fans, Danis confronted the former UFC middleweight champion.

Starting by calling 'The Count' a "b*tch", the 30-year-old rushed toward the Brit, provoking and pushing him in the process. Things remained slightly heated as the New Jersey native fainted a takedown before some hand fighting ensued.

Bisping would then faint a wonderfully executed question mark kick before the two embraced and seemingly went their separate ways. Check it out below.

Both men have been linked with a crossover boxing matchup against the popular Jake Paul. While neither of the bouts has ever come to fruition, Danis has competed inside the squared circle once before.

In mid-October, Danis would find himself making his boxing debut against Jake's older brother, Logan Paul. The MMA star was unbearable in the build-up, calling out Nina Agdal, Logan's wife, at every opportunity he got.

Not only did this raise his fanbase, but it also brought many more eyes to the Misfits Prime Card event. The added attention didn't help him, however, and Danis would go on to lose via disqualification for his guillotine attempt.

Relive the wild ending to the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis clash

There wasn't much expectation from fans heading into the co-main event of the event in October. Although it was quite a lackluster affair for the majority, there were several crazy moments during their 18-minute meeting.

A failed takedown, submission attempts, shots to a grounded opponent, and a brawl bringing an end to the fight were just some of the things that happened during Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's strange encounter.

Check out the highlights video below.