Deontay Wilder hit with restraining order days after knockout loss

Deontay Wilder given restraining order as his alleged six-year abusive relationship comes to light.

This year has gone from bad to worse for Deontay Wilder after the boxer was hit with a temporary restraining order by fiancée Telli Swift.

Wilder has been one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing over recent years, though he is currently enduring the first rough patch of his career. The knockout artist was considered one of the greatest of his generation, but he has now suffered defeats in four of his last five outings.

Just days after being on the wrong end of a vicious knockout, Deontay Wilder was given more bad news. 'The Bronze Bomber' is at the center of several serious allegations and been handed a temporary restraining order because of it.

According to TMZ Sports, Swift applied for the restraining order on Wilder last week. Her application was officially granted on Monday, just two days after the 38-year-old's defeat to Zhilei Zhang.

Allegedly, Wilder had been abusing his fiancée for six years. As stated by reports, the boxer threatened to destroy her belongings, attempted to suffocate her, spat on her, choked her on numerous occasions, and spies on her through his home surveillance cameras.

The temporary restraining order put on Wilder is set to expire in June 2025.

The unique power that Deontay Wilder carries hasn't been on display of late. His knockout win of Robert Helenius was his first and only win since 2019.

Fans believe that fantasy matchups with Anthony Joshua and other huge names in the sport are beginning to fade for Wilder.

If retirement isn't next on the cards for the Alabama native, he could reinstate his interest in facing former UFC fighters.

Wilder has been vocal in the past about wanting to collide with Francis Ngannou in both boxing and MMA. With both of them suffering back-to-back losses in the ring, supporters insist a meeting between the two remains realistic.