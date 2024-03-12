Daniel Cormier reacts to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 'It absolutely sucks'

Last week the news broke that a bout between influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was booked for July 20. Tyson will enter the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas 31-years older than Paul.

The 57-year old Tyson will be 58 when he takes on Paul. He retired 19 years ago in 2005 after quitting before the start of the seventh round against Kevin McBride. He had an exhibition bout against Corey Sanders in 2006, but was inactive until 2020 when he returned in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doesn't like the matchup.

"It absolutely sucks. It absolutely sucks because while I love 'Iron' Mike I want Mike to make as much money as he possibly can. That (training) video right there is about three or four years old. Mike is a different person now," Cormier said on The Good Guy & Bad Guy podcast. "I saw Mike walk into the UFC last year with a walking stick. I don't know how they pull this off."

"Will they let Mike just hit him? If they let Mike just go at this dude and Mike just tried to get him out there in a few minutes, maybe it works. But I don't know if they risk it with Mike trying to go at Jake Paul in that way," Cormier continued. "I think it absolutely sucks. I think Mike Tyson's fighting days are over. He'll be 58-years old by the time he steps in the ring with Jake Paul. To me it absolutely sucks."