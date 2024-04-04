Welterweights Ian Garry and Colby Covington have hurled insults back and forth on social media, called each other out, and Covington has gone so far as to insult Garry's wife with some pretty disrespectful allegations.

Garry is undefeated and climbing the 170-pound ranks. He's currently ranked inside the Top 10 at seventh. Covington, a perennial contender, is ranked fourth in the weight class. It's a matchmakers dream, and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doesn't understand why it hasn't been booked yet.

"We have a guy in Colby Covington and another guy in Ian Garry who seem to be doing the dance. The dance that says, I want to fight you. We just don't have a specific date where they're going to fight, or at least they say they want to fight. They just don't know when and they don't know where," Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

"What's the hold up? Because we have made social media posts. We have called each other out. We have grabbed the microphone wherever the microphone is located and we have spoken that other man's name. Why have we not come to some sort of conclusion, or start moving in a direction of a fight date and a fight location? I don't get it," Cormier continued. "Ian Garry said that he wants to leave this man in a pool of blood."

Garry has made it clear that he's willing to fight Covington anywhere. He just needs a date. Covington has not committed as of yet. Cormier believes it's time for that to change.

"If there is anything in the world that points to two guys that need to fight each other, it's all the actions being displayed by these two gentlemen: Ian Garry and Colby Covington," said Cormier. "When you look at them in terms of matching up, this would seem to be the ideal path for Ian Garry while it would seem to be very dangerous for Colby Covington."

"Colby Covington, after the fight with Leon Edwards, may not be looking forward to being in there with another long, rangy striker. He just might not be, but the actions say let's fight. Now it's time to put pen to paper. We have got to find a way now to get these athletes locked into an octagon to fight each other. That's just the way it is. They have to fight," Cormier continued.

"I believe that we're at a point now where Colby's got to fight. I think Colby has to fight," Cormier added. "I think we're at a point now with this Ian Garry thing where he has to fight him because with all the insults, with all the things he said personally, professionally now you've got to go and fight him."

"Colby's got to stand up on his words now and go fight that man. And if he beats him, now we'll still continue to think he's in the championship picture."