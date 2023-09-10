Dana White would like Israel Adesanya to get an immediate rematch

UFC President Dana What would like to see former two-time middleweight champ Israel Adesanya get an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya lost the first fight of his second title reign to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 main event.

Not only did Adesanya lose, he was dominated, winning only one round of the five-round championship bout. After being dropped by a right hand in the first round and nearly being finished, Adesanya was unable to put together an effective offense.

Despite all of that, UFC President Dana White would like for there to be an immediate rematch between the two.