Dana White shoots down Sean O'Malley's plans to fight Ilia Topuria

Following his one-sided win over Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC 299 main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley called out featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.

“Dana, get me a jet to Spain, baby, I’m coming for Ilia Topuria,” O’Malley said immediately following the unanimous decision win over Vera. During the event's post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White shot down O'Malley's efforts to face Topuria.

"I don't know about moving divisions," White said. "You know how I feel about that. Even Topuria was talking about not fighting anybody in the division after just winning the title. That's crazy talk."