Skip to main content

Dana White shoots down Sean O'Malley's plans to fight Ilia Topuria

UFC CEO Dana White shot down bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's plans to fight featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.

Following his one-sided win over Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC 299 main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley called out featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.  

“Dana, get me a jet to Spain, baby, I’m coming for Ilia Topuria,” O’Malley said immediately following the unanimous decision win over Vera.  During the event's post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White shot down O'Malley's efforts to face Topuria.  

"I don't know about moving divisions," White said.  "You know how I feel about that.  Even Topuria was talking about not fighting anybody in the division after just winning the title.  That's crazy talk."  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones