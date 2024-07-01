Dana White: Ryan Garcia 'Did not cheat'

Ryan Garcia has been accused of taking PEDs and banned from boxing for a year, but Dana White believes he's innocent.

Garcia picked himself up after losing his undefeated record against Gervonta Davis. The rising star knocked out Oscar Duarte before stunning the world by beating Devin Haney, but that win has since been overuled following a failed drug test.

Despite insisting that it's none of his business, Dana White came to the support of the down on his luck Ryan Garcia. Discussing the matter during the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, White was adamant that the boxer hadn't intentionally taken an illegal substance.

"First of all, none of that is any of my business," White told media on Saturday. "It's not my card. It's not my, whatever."

"You know I hate talking about drug testing. But with all of our knowledge that we have in the years that we've been drug testing, we believe the people who handle the drug testing that he had [taken] a tainted supplement."

"He did not cheat. If he had the right people around him and had the right, you know, that wouldn't happen."

"We're pretty confident it was a tainted supplement. I've got no skin in this game, I don't give a sh*t. It's not my fight, it's none of my business and not my place to even talk about it."

"From what my team tells me — and these guys are the f***ing best — [it was a] tainted supplement."

Ryan Garcia will now be forced away from boxing for a year, though he has vowed to not just sit around. According to Garcia himself, he may be looking at an opportunity to fight in either mixed martial arts or bare knuckle boxing in the future.

