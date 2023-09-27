Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya drunk driving charge

UFC president Dana White has offered his thoughts on the August DUI incident that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was involved in.

White was asked about the situation during this week’s post-fight press conference for the Contender Series. The UFC boss noted that it was, of course, a “bad decision” on “Stylebender’s” part; but says everything weighs on how the former champion decides to handle things moving forward from here.

“Bad decisions, man,” White said. “No matter how many drinks you’ve had, if you drink, don’t drive. Especially - it’s one thing - Ubering is easy, but when you have the kind of money that kid has, get a driver. Have somebody drive you or Uber or whatever.

“He made a bad decision. Thank God nobody was hurt. Him or nobody else. You know what I say about mistakes - How do you handle them after you make them? Hopefully, that’s a one and done for him and he never does it again.”

On August 19, Adesanya was charged with a DUI after being pulled over and was found to have been 50% over the legal alcohol limit. Following the incident, Adesanya issued an apology to his family and friends, expressing great remorse for his decisions. He pleaded guilty in Auckland District Court this week to the charges.

The worst Adesanya is facing is a three-month prison sentence or a $4500 fine. It’s certainly an out-of-character move from the former title holder, who hasn’t had any other legal issues outside of the Octagon aside from August’s incident. It has been a rough stretch for the Nigerian-born striker, who recently dropped the 185-pound crown to Sean Strickland in a huge upset. Adesanya will wait until January 10 for sentencing.