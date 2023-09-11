Dana White considers Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya as 'the biggest upset ever'

Sean Strickland soundly defeated former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 main event in Sydney, Australia, and UFC President Dana White considers it 'the biggest upset ever.'

"If you think about Australia, the two biggest upsets ever, in the men's and the women's divisions, has happened in Australia, sad White during the UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference."

White was mystified at why Adesanya looked so bad in the match with Strickland.

"Israel looked like he was in slow-motion. He looked like he couldn't get off. He looked like he was really stiff. He looked very slow. Only Israel knows what's going on," said White.

"There are a million things that could go wrong. Some days you wake up and it's just not there. He looked bone-dry when he came out, standing up really tall. He looked very slow. Looked like he couldn't get off at all. Even in the fifth round when everybody knew that he needed a knockout to win the fight, there was no sense of urgency to try to finish that fight, so I don't know if he's hurt, or tonight's that night."

But with everything Israel Adesanya has accomplished, Dana White says he would like to see an immediate rematch.