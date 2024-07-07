Conor McGregor wins mouth-watering amount on Nate Diaz bet, Diaz responds

Conor McGregor has suffered several setbacks in the push for his UFC return, but he has managed to find success betting during his time on the sidelines.

Almost three years after his horrific leg break, the Irishman still somehow manages to keep his name value at the very top. His rumored return at UFC 303 was met by a flood of intrigue, with the event setting a company record before 'The Notorious' announced his injury and refunds were issued.

As he sits on the sidelines nursing his injury, Conor McGregor decided to dive into the betting world. Not only did McGregor place a large $500k bet, but he also placed the money on his long-term rival Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal.

"I've decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight's boxing match," McGregor said ahead of Diaz's boxing match. "Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can't see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever."

"They are both little play around dipsh*ts in a fight, play around bollox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in."

After a brilliant 10-round affair, Nate Diaz came out on top against Jorge Masvidal.

The bout was decided similar to how McGregor envisioned. Diaz used his range well, as his volume and seemingly endless cardio proved to be enough for him to get the job done.

Despite winning a ridiculous $1,625,000, Conor McGregor was the coolest man in the room with his short statement on social media.

In the aftermath of his statement victory on Saturday night, Nate Diaz was given the chance to respond to McGregor's winning bet.

Diaz was informed of the bet during the post-fight press conference. The 39-year-old kept his response short and sweet with six simple words.

"That's cool," Diaz stated. "Good job for us."